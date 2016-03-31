BRIEF-RBR Capital Advisors, Cologny Advisors urge Gategroup shareholders to reject proposals regarding management's compensation at AGM

European shares retreat as Pearson plummets
* Updates help ASML, Novozymes (Recasts, adds quotes and detail, updates prices)
March 31 RBR Capital Advisors, Cologny Advisors:
* Said on Wednesday: with reference to motions regarding board composition which have been published in invitation to AGM of Gategroup, recommend to vote 'no' on agenda item 1.3 "Consultative Vote on the 2015 Compensation Report" and 9.2 "Approval of Maximum Aggregate Amount of Compensation of the Executive Management Board" for 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Updates help ASML, Novozymes (Recasts, adds quotes and detail, updates prices)
* UBS CEO Ermotti says in wealth management and asset management we do expect to grow assets by around 50 billion this year, in line with recent years -Bloomberg TV
* Beijing announces plans to reduce curbs on foreign investment