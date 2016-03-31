BRIEF-dorma kaba Holding secures CHF 500 mln 5-yr syndicated loan

European shares retreat as Pearson plummets
* Updates help ASML, Novozymes (Recasts, adds quotes and detail, updates prices)
March 31 dorma kaba Holding AG :
* Said on Wednesday secured a 500 million Swiss franc ($517.87 million) five-year syndicated loan from a banking consortium led by the Zürcher Kantonalbank
* Funds will give the dorma+kaba Group further financial flexibility and allow it to refinance existing bilateral credit lines Source text - bit.ly/1Som2EN
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9655 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Updates help ASML, Novozymes (Recasts, adds quotes and detail, updates prices)
* UBS CEO Ermotti says in wealth management and asset management we do expect to grow assets by around 50 billion this year, in line with recent years -Bloomberg TV
* Beijing announces plans to reduce curbs on foreign investment