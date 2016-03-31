BRIEF-Ricoh Leasing eyes record net profit in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei

March 31 Ricoh Leasing Co Ltd

* Ricoh Leasing net profit to likely increase nearly 10 pct to roughly 11.5 bln yen ($102 mln) for FY 2016 - Nikkei Source - s.nikkei.com/1UXhOK3 Further company coverage: