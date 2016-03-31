版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 1日 星期五 05:34 BJT

BRIEF-Anbang did not provide a reason to Starwood for walking away - sources

March 31 (Reuters) -

* Anbang never followed through on its March 26 proposal to Starwood to make it binding - sources

* Anbang also did not provide a reason to Starwood for walking away - sources Further company coverage: )

