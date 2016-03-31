版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 1日 星期五 06:23 BJT

BRIEF-Vixs Systems qtrly basic loss per share $0.07

March 31 Vixs Systems Inc :

* Vixs reports fourth quarter and annual fiscal 2016 results

* Qtrly basic loss per share $0.07

* Revenues for Q4 of fiscal 2016 totalled $5.2 million, up from $5.1 million in Q3 of fiscal 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐