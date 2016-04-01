版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 2日 星期六 04:52 BJT

BRIEF-Northrop Grumman says CEO Wesley Bush's 2015 total compensation was $15.8 mln

April 1 Northrop Grumman Corp :

* Says CEO Wesley Bush's 2015 total compensation was $15.8 million versus $21.8 million in 2014 - sec filing

* Former CFO James F. Palmer 2015 total compensation of $1.6 million versus $8.2 million in 2014- sec filing

* CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield 2015 total compensation of $4.7 million - sec filing Source text (1.usa.gov/1RRTjh7) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐