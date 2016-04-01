BRIEF-Northrop Grumman says CEO Wesley Bush's 2015 total compensation was $15.8 mln

Comerica profit soars 41.7 pct as bad loan provisions plunge
Jan 17Regional bank holding company Comerica Inc reported a 41.7 percent rise in quarterly profit as it set aside less money for bad loans.
April 1 Northrop Grumman Corp :
* Says CEO Wesley Bush's 2015 total compensation was $15.8 million versus $21.8 million in 2014 - sec filing
* Former CFO James F. Palmer 2015 total compensation of $1.6 million versus $8.2 million in 2014- sec filing
* CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield 2015 total compensation of $4.7 million - sec filing
* Worldwide net sales of $966 million were slightly above $961 million a year ago for two months ended Dec. 31, 2016
* Certain of its stockholders intend to offer for sale in an underwritten secondary offering 12.5 million shares of common stock