BRIEF-Alaska Air Group to acquire Virgin America

MOVES-Citigroup names Campbell head of DCM for Australia/NZ
SINGAPORE, Jan 18 (IFR) - Citigroup has appointed Ian Campbell head of debt capital markets for Australia and New Zealand.
April 4 Alaska Air Group Inc :
* Alaska Air Group to acquire Virgin America, creating west coast's premier carrier
* Alaska Air Group Inc says Alaska Air Group will acquire Virgin America for a total equity value of $2.6 billion
* Transaction value is approximately $4.0 billion
* Alaska Air Group will acquire Virgin America for $57.00 per share in cash
* Deal offers $225 million total net synergies annually at full integration
* Transaction expected to be accretive to adjusted eps in first full year, increases annual revenues 27 percent to more than $7 billion
* One-Time integration costs are expected to be between $300-$350 million
* Says combined organization will be based in seattle
* Merger has been approved unanimously by boards of directors of both companies
* Says combined organization will be under leadership of Brad Tilden and his senior leadership team
* Evercore Group LLC acted as financial advisors to Virgin America
* BofA Merrill lynch and UBS Investment Bank acted as lead financial advisors to Alaska Airlines on transaction
* Says companies expect to complete transaction with regulators' approval no later than Jan. 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's choice to run the Department of Health and Human Services may have broken the law by making a stock purchase just before he introduced legislation that would have benefited the firm, the Senate's leading Democrat charged on Tuesday.
BRASILIA, Jan 17 Brazil's largest engineering conglomerate Odebrecht SA plans to reach settlements in all 12 countries where it has admitted to paying bribes to obtain contracts, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.