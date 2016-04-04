BRIEF-Alaska Air Group to acquire Virgin America

April 4 Alaska Air Group Inc :

* Alaska Air Group to acquire Virgin America, creating west coast's premier carrier

* Alaska Air Group Inc says Alaska Air Group will acquire Virgin America for a total equity value of $2.6 billion

* Transaction value is approximately $4.0 billion

* Alaska Air Group will acquire Virgin America for $57.00 per share in cash

* Deal offers $225 million total net synergies annually at full integration

* Transaction expected to be accretive to adjusted eps in first full year, increases annual revenues 27 percent to more than $7 billion

* One-Time integration costs are expected to be between $300-$350 million

* Says combined organization will be based in seattle

* Merger has been approved unanimously by boards of directors of both companies

* Says combined organization will be under leadership of Brad Tilden and his senior leadership team

* Evercore Group LLC acted as financial advisors to Virgin America

* BofA Merrill lynch and UBS Investment Bank acted as lead financial advisors to Alaska Airlines on transaction

* Says companies expect to complete transaction with regulators' approval no later than Jan. 1, 2017