BRIEF-Brocade to acquire Ruckus Wireless

MOVES-Citigroup names Campbell head of DCM for Australia/NZ
SINGAPORE, Jan 18 (IFR) - Citigroup has appointed Ian Campbell head of debt capital markets for Australia and New Zealand.
April 4 Ruckus Wireless Inc
* Brocade to acquire Ruckus Wireless to build a networking company for the digital transformation era
* Brocade increases stock repurchase authorization by $800 million
* Under terms, Ruckus stockholders will receive $6.45 in cash and 0.75 shares of brocade common stock for each share of Co
* Net of estimated cash acquired, transaction value is approximately $1.2 billion
* Cash portion of purchase price will be funded through a combination of cash on hand and new bank term loan financing
* Says transaction expected to be accretive to brocade's non-GAAP earnings by Q1 FY 2017
* Transaction has been approved by both companies' boards of directors
* Says transaction values Ruckus at a price of $14.43 per common share, or approximately $1.5 billion
* Total remaining amount authorized under share repurchase program approximately $1.7 billion
* Says acquisition will be conducted by means of an exchange offer for all of outstanding shares of Ruckus
* Brocade has targeted repurchase of all shares within six months of closing of acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
SINGAPORE, Jan 18 (IFR) - Citigroup has appointed Ian Campbell head of debt capital markets for Australia and New Zealand.
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's choice to run the Department of Health and Human Services may have broken the law by making a stock purchase just before he introduced legislation that would have benefited the firm, the Senate's leading Democrat charged on Tuesday.
BRASILIA, Jan 17 Brazil's largest engineering conglomerate Odebrecht SA plans to reach settlements in all 12 countries where it has admitted to paying bribes to obtain contracts, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.