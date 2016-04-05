BRIEF-Dorma kaba confirms 2015/2016 guidance

April 5dorma kaba Holding AG :
* Confirms that, thanks to improved purchasing conditions,
optimized infrastructure costs and efficiency gains, it expects
to see cost synergies of 60-70 million Swiss francs per year,
scheduled to be fully effective from the 2018/2019 financial
year
* Merger-related integration costs in the current 2015/2016
financial year are estimated at somewhat above 70 million Swiss
francs, of which 34.7 million Swiss francs ($36.19 million) have
already been reported in the first year
* Also expects sales synergies of at least one percentage
point in the medium term as a result of the stronger market
position achieved through the merger, in addition to the
expected organic growth potential
* Is confirming its guidance for the current 2015/2016
financial year
Source text - bit.ly/1V5UfPw
($1 = 0.9587 Swiss francs)
