BRIEF-Eagle Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.75
* Eagle Bancorp, Inc. announces record earnings representing a 16% increase for the full year 2016 and a 15% increase in net income for the fourth quarter 2016
April 5 Willis Towers Watson Plc
* Reports 5.9 percent stake in Willis Towers Watson PLC as of march 31 - sec filing
* Purchased securities of willis towers watson based on their belief that securities are undervalued
* To have conversations with members of willis towers watson management, board to discuss enhancing shareholder value
* Conversations with willis towers watson to cover management, board composition, operations, capital allocation
* Topics of conversations with willis towers watson to cover , asset allocation, financial condition, m&a strategy Source (bit.ly/1MaOrBF) Further company coverage:
* Eagle Bancorp, Inc. announces record earnings representing a 16% increase for the full year 2016 and a 15% increase in net income for the fourth quarter 2016
Jan 18 Streaming video pioneer Netflix Inc added over a third more subscribers than expected in the last quarter of 2016, a sign of success for its ambitious global expansion that sent its shares up 7 percent in extended trading.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Order books on Argentina's two-part US dollar bond have already swelled to US$14bn ahead of expected pricing on Thursday.