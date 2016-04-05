版本:
BRIEF-Live ventures unit Marquis industries reports March sales

April 5 Live Ventures Inc

* March sales of unit marquis industries $7.3 million

* Live ventures incorporated subsidiary marquis industries reports record sales for march 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

