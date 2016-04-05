BRIEF-Valeant ad hoc committee completes review of Philidor, related accounting matters

BRIEF-Eagle Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.75
* Eagle Bancorp, Inc. announces record earnings representing a 16% increase for the full year 2016 and a 15% increase in net income for the fourth quarter 2016
April 5 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc :
* Valeant Ad hoc committee announces completion of its review of Philidor and related accounting matters
* Board has determined to dissolve ad hoc committee
* Ad hoc committee announces completion of its review of Philidor and related accounting matters
* "Continue to work diligently and are on schedule to file our form 10-k on or before April 29, 2016"
* Ad hoc committee of board believes that its review of various Philidor and related accounting matters is complete
* Ad hoc committee not identified additional items that require restatements beyond those by matters disclosed
* In process of restating affected financial statements, restated financial statements will be included in company's form 10-K
* 12 independent directors will assume oversight responsibility for completion of current, restated financial statements, disclosures
* "Believe it is appropriate to transfer responsibility for any continuing work to board's independent directors"
* Believes after restatement, to remain in compliance with financial maintenance covenants in credit facility at end of each affected quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 18 Streaming video pioneer Netflix Inc added over a third more subscribers than expected in the last quarter of 2016, a sign of success for its ambitious global expansion that sent its shares up 7 percent in extended trading.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Order books on Argentina's two-part US dollar bond have already swelled to US$14bn ahead of expected pricing on Thursday.