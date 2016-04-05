版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 5日 星期二 21:50 BJT

BRIEF-Partnerre says Mario Bonaccorso appointed CFO

April 5 Partnerre Ltd :

* Partnerre announces executive management changes

* Partnerre ltd says Mario Bonaccorso appointed CFO; Bill Babcock to step down

* Bonaccorso resigned as Exor managing director and from co's board

* Charles Goldie, CEO global and Marvin Pestcoe, CEO life, health and strategic ventures to join Partnerre's executive management team

* Bill Babcock, who was executive vice president and CFO at Partnerre since October 2010, will leave company to pursue other opportunities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

