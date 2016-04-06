版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 6日 星期三 15:05 BJT

BRIEF-Denmark issues 16 oil and gas exploration licenses

April 6 Danish Ministry of Energy, Utilities and Climate:

* Says Denmark issues 16 new oil and gas exploration licenses in the North Sea

* Denmark says Dong Energy, Edison, Hess and Wintershall among 12 winners of north sea oil and gas licenses (Copenhagen newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐