BRIEF-Bill Pulte, grandson of PulteGroup founder, says President Ryan Marshall,COO Harmon Smith could be good CEO candidates - CNBC

BRIEF-Enteromedics announces pricing of $16.5 million underwritten public offering
April 6 (Reuters) -
* Bill Pulte, grandson of PulteGroup founder, says former CEO James Grosfeld has more experience in homebuilding industry than other board members - CNBC
* Bill Pulte, grandson of PulteGroup founder, says President Ryan Marshall and COO Harmon Smith could be good CEO candidates - CNBC
* Bill Pulte, grandson of PulteGroup founder, says CEO Dugas' background is not from the ground up in the field; somebody who understands homebuilding would be a "great" CEO - CNBC
* Bill Pulte, grandson of PulteGroup founder, says don't see reason for CEO Richard Dugas to stay till 2017; hoping for new CEO in next few months - CNBC Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
(ADDS tables) By Paul Kilby and Davide Scigliuzzo NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Four Latin American sovereigns - Argentina, Chile, Colombia and the Dominican Republic - announced new international bond sales on Wednesday. The largest issue is likely to come from Argentina, which has announced five and 10-year tranches for its first international bond sale of the year. Argentina, Colombia and the Domincan Republic are offering US dollar deals, while Chile announced a Euroclearable p
* ServiceMaster announces CFO transition; reaffirms 2016 full-year guidance