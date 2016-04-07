版本:
BRIEF-CME lowers margins for copper by 8.8 pct

April 7 CME Group Inc :

* CME lowers COMEX copper futures (HG) initial margins for specs by 8.8 percent to $2,860 per contract from $3,135

* The rates will be effective after the close of business on Friday, April 8, 2016 (Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru)

