BRIEF-Zwahlen et Mayr FY 2015 revenue of CHF 71.7 mln

April 8 Zwahlen et Mayr SA :

* Said on Thursday reported FY 2015 revenue of 71.7 million Swiss francs ($75 million) vs 64.4 million Swiss francs year ago

* FY 2015 net loss 2.71 million Swiss francs vs net loss 682,000 francs year ago

