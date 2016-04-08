版本:
BRIEF-Rayonier Advanced Materials CEO's 2015 total compensation $5.8 mln vs $8.7 mln in 2014

April 8 Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc :

* Rayonier Advanced Materials says CEO Paul Boynton's 2015 total compensation was $5.8 million versus $8.7 million in 2014 - SEC Filing Source text (1.usa.gov/1SEXUO4) Further company coverage:

