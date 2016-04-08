BRIEF-United Airlines says March ASM's 20.95 bln

UPDATE 1-Syngenta sees no sale of ChemChina's Adama to get merger nod
* Says move beyond transgenic approach shows promise (Adds details on future organisation, planned biotech R&D push in China)
April 8 United Continental Holdings Inc
* United Airlines says March 2016 consolidated load factor decreased 1.1 points compared to march 2015
* United reports March 2016 operational performance
* Quarter 2016 consolidated passenger unit revenue to decline 7.25 to 7.75 percent compared to Q1 of 2015
* March 2016 consolidated traffic (revenue passenger miles) decreased 1.5 percent
* Co experienced larger than anticipated decrease in close-in business travel during weeks surrounding Easter holiday and spring break
* United Airlines says March ASM's 20.95 billion, down 0.1 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says move beyond transgenic approach shows promise (Adds details on future organisation, planned biotech R&D push in China)
* Bluescape Energy Partners reports 2.5 pct stake in NRG Energy Inc as of Jan 4 - SEC filing Source text: http://bit.ly/2ixgMZq Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain needs to participate in the European customs union to help retain EU trade, a car industry body said on Tuesday, warning that a return to World Trade Organisation tariffs would threaten the sector.