BRIEF-United Airlines says March ASM's 20.95 bln

April 8 United Continental Holdings Inc

* United Airlines says March 2016 consolidated load factor decreased 1.1 points compared to march 2015

* United reports March 2016 operational performance

* Quarter 2016 consolidated passenger unit revenue to decline 7.25 to 7.75 percent compared to Q1 of 2015

* March 2016 consolidated traffic (revenue passenger miles) decreased 1.5 percent

* Co experienced larger than anticipated decrease in close-in business travel during weeks surrounding Easter holiday and spring break

* United Airlines says March ASM's 20.95 billion, down 0.1 percent