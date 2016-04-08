版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 9日 星期六 05:21 BJT

BRIEF-Hawaiian Holdings says CEO Dunkerley's 2015 compensation was $3.3 mln

April 8 Hawaiian Holdings Inc

* Says CEO Mark B. Dunkerley's 2015 compensation $3.3 million versus $3.1 million in FY 2014 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐