BRIEF-SAP CEO says on-premise sales was slower in americas than anticipated

April 9 Sap Se

* Ceo says on-premise revenues was slower in the americas than anticipated

* Ceo says has reiterated 2016 outlook "with perfect clear confidence"

* Ceo says america was a little more lumpy in terms of signing of contracts in q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)

