BRIEF-Partner at Greybull does not rule out buying additional Tata Steel UK assets

German stocks - Factors to watch on January 18
The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0736 GMT.
April 11 Tata Steel Ltd
* Partner at Greybull capital declines to rule out further uk asset purchases from tata steel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)
FRANKFURT, Jan 18 German media group Bertelsmann may raise its stake in book publisher Penguin Random House, its joint venture with Britain's Pearson, it said on Wednesday after Pearson said it intended to issue an exit note.
LONDON, Jan 18 Britain's competition watchdog said on Wednesday that Mastercard's proposals might be acceptable in addressing its concerns over the acquisition of payments processing company Vocalink.