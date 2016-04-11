版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 11日 星期一 19:35 BJT

BRIEF-Partner at Greybull does not rule out buying additional Tata Steel UK assets

April 11 Tata Steel Ltd

* Partner at Greybull capital declines to rule out further uk asset purchases from tata steel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐