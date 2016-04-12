BRIEF-Lisi to acquire Alcoa's subsidiary Remmele Medical Operations

April 12 Lisi SA :

* Announced on Monday it had signed a Stock Purchase Agreementwith a subsidiary of Alcoa Inc. to acquire its Remmele Medical Operations for $102 million (90 million)

* Transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2016, subject to regulatory approvals and other customaryclosing conditions

Source text: bit.ly/1S2oGR3

(Gdynia Newsroom)