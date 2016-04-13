BRIEF-Pier 1 Imports Inc reports Q4 earnings per share of $0.23

April 13 Pier 1 imports Inc :
* qtrly net sales $542.3 million versus $550 million (not
qtrly sales of $535.7 versus $543.6 million)
* qtrly company comparable sales decreased 0.6% (a 0.3%
increase on a constant currency basis)
* Revenue and earnings are expected to show only modest
growth in fiscal 2017
* Sees fiscal 2017 company comparable sales growth, which
includes E-Commerce, of approximately 1% to 3%
* Sees q1 2017 comparable sales down 3% to down 1%
* "expect to achieve stronger performance in second half of
year and accelerate growth in fiscal 2018 and beyond"
* Sees q2 2017 comparable sales flat to up 2%
* Sees fiscal 2017 earnings per share in range of $0.42 to
$0.50
* During q4 of fiscal 2016, company closed 24 stores and
opened one
* Company expects to have approximately 20 store closures in
fiscal 2017
* Sees q1 2017 loss per share $0.08 to $0.04
* Sees q2 2017 loss of $0.02 per share to earnings of $0.02
per share
* 'profitability in first half of fiscal 2017 will be
impacted by investments in marketing, including return to
television'
* Inventories at fiscal 2016 year end totaled $405.9 million
, about 15% reduction versus $478.8 million of inventories at
end of prior year
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Fy earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 SHR $0.23
