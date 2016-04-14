版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 14日 星期四 19:15 BJT

BRIEF-Carnival Corp increases quarterly dividend by 17 pct

April 14 Carnival Corp

* Declared a dividend of $0.35 per share, an increase of 17 percent

* Carnival corporation & plc increases dividend by 17 percent Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

