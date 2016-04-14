版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 14日 星期四

BRIEF-Alliance Data announces March card services performance

April 14 Alliance Data Systems Corp

* Says march average receivables $13.52 billion versus $13.54 billion

* Says march net charge-offs $57.6 million versus $ 176.4 million

* Alliance data provides card services performance update for march 2016

* Delinquency rate as of march 31, 2016 was 4.3 percent versus 3.9 percent last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

