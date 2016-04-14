BRIEF-Alliance Data announces March card services performance

BRIEF-Amazon walked away from Souq.com takeover talks - Bloomberg
* Amazon and India's Flipkart walked away from talks to acquire Dubai-based Souq.com after disagreeing over price - Bloomberg, citing sources
April 14 Alliance Data Systems Corp
* Says march average receivables $13.52 billion versus $13.54 billion
* Says march net charge-offs $57.6 million versus $ 176.4 million
* Alliance data provides card services performance update for march 2016
* Delinquency rate as of march 31, 2016 was 4.3 percent versus 3.9 percent last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mastercard and Vocalink have proposed remedies to CMA which could address its competition concerns by reducing cost to link of switching from Vocalink to alternative suppliers of infrastructure services
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday: