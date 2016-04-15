BRIEF-JD Daojia and Dada to merge,forming highly integrated O2O platform

BRIEF-InnSuites Hospitality Trust says unit entered into purchase and sale agreement - SEC filing
* InnSuites Hospitality Trust - on May 9, Ontario Hospitality Properties LLLP unit of co, entered into a purchase and sale agreement - SEC filing
April 14 JD.Com Inc
* JD Daojia and Dada to merge, forming highly integrated O2O platform
* Upon closing, newly formed company will continue to operate its crowdsourcing delivery platform under Dada brand
* O2O supermarket platform will continue using JD Daojia brand
* JD.com will receive approximately 47.4 pct of new co's equity in exchange for JD Daojia business
* JD.com will pay $200 million in cash
* Philip Kuai, CEO of Dada, and Zhijun Wang, President of JD Daojia, will serve as CEO and President of new company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Sky solar holdings, ltd. Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 unaudited financial results
LONDON/NEW YORK, May 14 Many companies outside the United States may not have cover for a recent computer-system attack, leaving them potentially with millions of dollars of losses because there has been relatively little take-up of cyber insurance, insurers say.