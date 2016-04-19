版本:
BRIEF-China sovereign fund to seek control of $8 bln Yum unit - Bloomberg

April 18 (Reuters) -

* China sovereign fund to seek control of $8 bln Yum unit - Bloomberg

* China Investment Corp has expressed interest in buying majority stake in Yum! Brands Inc China unit - Bloomberg Source: (bloom.bg/1Sr6ypp) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

