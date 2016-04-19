BRIEF-Synovus Financial reports Q1 adj earnings of $0.43 per share

UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
April 19 Synovus Financial Corp :
* Q1 net interest income was $218.2 million, up $5.6 million from $212.6 million in previous quarter and up 7.3% as compared to Q1 2015
* Synovus announces earnings for the first quarter
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.43
* Q1 earnings per share $0.39
* Q1 revenue rose 4.8 percent to $281.3 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net interest margin increased 9 basis points to 3.27% compared to 3.18% in previous quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.