BRIEF-Parke Bancorp qtrly net interest income $8.8 mln vs $8.1 mln

April 19 Parke Bancorp Inc :

* Parke Bancorp Inc announces 2016 first quarter earnings

* Q1 earnings per share $0.32

* Qtrly net interest income of $8.8 million versus $8.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

