BRIEF-Great-West Lifeco names David Harney as CEO of unit Irish Life

April 19 Great-West Lifeco Inc :

* Says CEO of Irish Life subsidiary Bill Kyle announces intention to retire

* Great-West Lifeco announces CEO succession plan for subsidiary Irish Life

* Says David Harney , currently MD, Corporate Business will be appointed CEO of Irish Life effective June 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

