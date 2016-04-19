BRIEF-Intel Corp reports Q1 gaap EPS of $0.42

BRIEF-Nevada Governor says Tesla investing $350 mln in additional capital
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
April 19 Intel Corp
* Sees FY non-gaap gross margin 62 percent, +/- a couple percent points
* Q1 non-gaap EPS of $0.54
* Quarter gaap revenue of $13.7 billion; non-gaap revenue of $13.8 billion
* Sees Q2 revenue $13.5 billion, plus or minus $500 million, returning to a typical 13-week quarter
* Sees 2016 gaap revenue of up mid-single digits, down from prior outlook of mid- to high-single digits
* Q1 gaap EPS of $0.42
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.48, revenue view $13.83 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy 2016 earnings per share view $2.36, revenue view $58.27 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue view $14.16 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: bit.ly/1Stom3j Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.
TOKYO, Jan 18 Toshiba Corp is in talks to sell a minority stake in its flash memory business to U.S. chips business partner Western Digital Corp in a bid to boost its capital base, a source briefed on the discussions said on Wednesday.