BRIEF-Milestone Medical announces changes in shareholding structure

BRIEF-Heron Therapeutics files for common stock offering of up to $150 ml
Files for common stock offering of up to $150 million - SEC filing
April 20 Milestone Medical Inc. :
* Said on Tuesday that on April 15, under a share exchange agreement, Milestone Scientific Inc acquired 8,180,050 shares of Milestone Medical Inc
* 8,180,050 shares represent 37.18 pct of total number of votes on Milestone Medical's general meeting of shareholders
* At present, Milestone Scientific Inc holds 19,175,000 shares of Milestone Medical constituting 87 percent of total number of votes
* On April 18, Wand Tao transferred all 2,600,000 shares held in Milestone Medical representing 11.82 pct of total number of votes on Milestone Medical's general meeting of shareholders
* On April 18, Zhang Lidong transferred all 2,000,000 shares held in Milestone Medical representing 9.09 pct of total number of votes on Milestone Medical's general meeting of shareholders
* On April 18, Zhu Yun transferred all 1,600,000 shares held in Milestone Medical representing 7.27 pct of total number of votes on Milestone Medical's general meeting of shareholders
* Zhu Yun sold 1,600,000 company's shares for the average price of $0.83 per share (total $1.3 million) result of share exchange agreement regarding 800,000 shares in Milestone Scientific, Inc
Heron Therapeutics announces proposed public offering of common stock
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to head the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services defended his stock holdings and proposals to dismantle Obamacare on Wednesday, saying Americans would not suddenly lose health insurance.