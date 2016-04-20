BRIEF-Zodiac Aerospace says seat delays reduced to days from months

BRIEF-Heron Therapeutics files for common stock offering of up to $150 ml
* Files for common stock offering of up to $150 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2iSyoxH) Further company coverage:
April 20 Zodiac Aerospace Sa
* Says may need to modify 6,000 seats after talks with FAA, already provisioned in results
* Zodiac Aerospace CEO says does not wish to give guidance for 2016/17 at this stage
* Zodiac Aerospace CEO says believes management can deliver targets, refers questions on his future to the board
* Zodiac Aerospace CEO says company has tackled a crisis, would not have been possible to anticipate impact in a single announcement
* Zodiac Aerospace says plans to reach target of 8 shipsets a month for A350 lavatories as early as April
* Zodiac Aerospace says aircraft seat delays have been reduced to days, rather than months
* Zodiac Aerospace CEO says doubts industry will switch business model towards seats supplied directly by jetmakers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Tim Hepher)
* Files for common stock offering of up to $150 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2iSyoxH) Further company coverage:
* Heron Therapeutics announces proposed public offering of common stock
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to head the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services defended his stock holdings and proposals to dismantle Obamacare on Wednesday, saying Americans would not suddenly lose health insurance.