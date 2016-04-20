版本:
BRIEF-Check Point Software Technologies Q2 outlook

April 20 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd

* Sees Q2 revenue $405-$435 million, non-GAAP EPS $1.02-$1.09

* Q2 revenue view $427.7 mln, non-GAAP EPS view $1.09 -Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Further company coverage: (Reporting by Tova Cohen)

