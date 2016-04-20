BRIEF-Abbott CEO says to continue to look for M&A opportunities in medical devices and diagnostics

BRIEF-Amcon Distributing quarterly earnings per share $1.52
* Amcon Distributing Company reports fully diluted earnings per share of $1.52 for the quarter ended December 31, 2016
April 20 Abbott Laboratories :
Based on current exchange rates, expect exchange to have negative impact of about 2% on 2016 reported sales - conf call
Says Problems In India In Relation To Combination Treatments Hasn't Affected Business Yet, But Can In The Future
Abbott execs decline to comment on Alere transaction, mention Alere's delay in 10k- conf Call
Abbott CEO says M&A remains a top priority - conf call
Abbott CEO says they continue to look for M&A opportunities in medical devices and diagnostics - conf call
Abbott CEO says emerging markets still represent strong growth, better than developed markets - conf call
Abbott says problems in India in relation to combination treatments hasn't affected business yet, but can in the future - conf call
* Hercules Capital announces offering of $150.0 million convertible senior notes
* Amedica announces proposed public offering of common stock and warrants