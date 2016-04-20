BRIEF-Abbott CEO says to continue to look for M&A opportunities in medical devices and diagnostics

April 20 Abbott Laboratories :

Based on current exchange rates, expect exchange to have negative impact of about 2% on 2016 reported sales - conf call

Says Problems In India In Relation To Combination Treatments Hasn't Affected Business Yet, But Can In The Future

Abbott execs decline to comment on Alere transaction, mention Alere's delay in 10k- conf Call

Abbott CEO says M&A remains a top priority - conf call

Abbott CEO says they continue to look for M&A opportunities in medical devices and diagnostics - conf call

Abbott CEO says emerging markets still represent strong growth, better than developed markets - conf call

