BRIEF-Voestalpine says Texas plant to start production in summer

April 21 Voestalpine

* Voestalpine CEO says aim to reach sales of 3 billion eur in North America by 2020

* Voestalpine CEO says want to grow strongly in mexico, plan appropriate investments

* Voestalpine says Texas plant to start production in summer Further company coverage:

