BRIEF-Voestalpine says Texas plant to start production in summer

BRIEF-Trinidad Drilling expects 2017 capital expenditures to be $40 mln
* Trinidad Drilling Ltd - expects to spend approximately $40 million in capital expenditures in 2017
April 21 Voestalpine
* Voestalpine CEO says aim to reach sales of 3 billion eur in North America by 2020
* Voestalpine CEO says want to grow strongly in mexico, plan appropriate investments
* Voestalpine says Texas plant to start production in summer
* China Bak Battery - on January 16, board of directors of company approved a change in company's fiscal year end from September 30 to December 31
* Terex Corporation announces pricing of senior notes offering