BRIEF-Alphabet reports 1st-qtr adj earnings of $7.50/shr

April 21 Alphabet Inc :
* Alphabet announces first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 Google segment revenue $20.09 billion versus $17.18
billion last year
* In Q1 2016, repurchased 3.2 million shares of Alphabet
Class C capital stock for an aggregate amount of $2.3 billion
* Q1 revenue $20.26 billion versus $17.26 billion
* Total remaining authorization for future share repurchases
is approximately $1.4 billion
* Q1 Other Bets revenue $166 million versus $80 million last
year
* Q1 non-GAAP EPS for Class A and B common stock and Class C
capital stock $7.50
* Q1 constant currency revenue growth 23 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view $7.97, revenue view $20.37
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 aggregate cost per click down 9 percent versus last
year
* Q1 GAAP EPS for Class A and B common stock and Class C
capital stock $6.02
* Q1 Google Network Members' websites revenue $3.7 billion
versus. $3.6 billion
* "Starting this quarter, certain tax benefits are reflected
in consolidated statement of income, whereas they were
previously recognized in equity"
* Qtrly Other Bets segment operating loss $802 million
versus $633 million
* Q1 Google Other revenue $2.07 billion versus. $1.67
billion
* Qtrly Other Bets capital expenditures $280 million versus
$157 million
* Q1 Google advertising revenue $18.02 billion versus.
$15.51 billion last year
* Q1 aggregate paid clicks up 29 percent
