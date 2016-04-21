BRIEF-Visa reports Q2 GAAP earnings per share of $0.71

April 21 Visa Inc

* Visa Inc. Reports fiscal second quarter 2016 results

* Reaffirms outlook for annual operating margin, annual free cash flow for fiscal 2016

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.68 excluding items

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.71

* Q2 revenue $3.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.6 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Total processed transactions for three months ended march 31, 2016, were 18.5 billion, a 9% increase over prior year

* Fiscal Q2 2016 service revenues were $1.7 billion, an increase of 8% over prior year

* Qtrly payments volume growth, on constant dollar basis, on which fiscal Q2 service revenue recognized, was 12% over prior year at $1.3 trillion

* Reaffirms its financial outlook for fiscal full-year 2016 of annual operating margin of mid 60s

* Payments volume growth, on a constant dollar basis, for three months ended March 31, 2016, was 12% over prior year at $1.3 trillion

* Cross-Border volume growth, on a constant dollar basis, was 5% for three months ended March 31, 2016

* Sees 2016 annual net revenue growth: 7% to 8% range on a constant dollar basis

* Reaffirms financial outlook for fiscal full-year 2016 for annual free cash flow of about $7 billion

* Sees 2016 annual adjusted diluted class a common stock earnings per share growth: low double-digits on a constant dollar basis

* Updates financial outlook for fiscal full-year 2016 of client incentives as a percentage of gross revenues high-end of 17.5% to 18.5% range

* "Since we are not seeing any material improvements in economic trends, we are cautious as we head into second half of fiscal 2016"

* "U.S. Consumer remains strong, but we see weakness in China, Brazil, and oil based economies"

* Sees 2016 annual adjusted diluted class A common stock earnings per share growth in low double-digits on a constant dollar basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)