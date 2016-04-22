BRIEF-Micronas Semiconductor to make changes to board of directors

April 22 Micronas Semiconductor Holding AG :

* Said on Thursday following completion of the public takeover offer by TDK Magnetic Field Sensor G.K. changes are planned on the Board of Directors of Micronas

* CFO of Micronas Group, Daniel Waeger, will leave the company at his own request at the end of December 2016

* Dieter G. Seipler is being proposed to shareholders as the Chairman of the Board of Directors

