April 22 Intercontinental Exchange Inc :

* raises Soybeans (IS) margins by 25.9 percent to $1,700 per contract from $1,350

* raises Soybean Meal (ISM) margins by 54.5 percent to $1,700 per contract from $1,100

* raises Cotton no.2 (CT) margins by 4.3 percent to $1,200 per contract from $1,150

* margins effective with the opening of business on April 25 (Reporting by Arpan Varghese and Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru)