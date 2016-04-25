BRIEF-Changyou.com reports Q1 revenue of $130 million

BRIEF-Uni-Pixel files for offering up to 3,000 shares of co's series A-1 convertible preferred stock
* Files for offering up to 3,000 shares of co's series a-1 convertible preferred stock - sec filing
April 25 Changyou.Com Ltd
* Changyou reports first quarter 2016 unaudited financial results
* Qtrly non-gaap net income attributable to changyou.com limited per fully-diluted ads was US$0.58
* Sees Q2 2016 revenue $120 million to $130 million
* Q1 revenue $130 million versus i/b/e/s view $129.5 million
* Sees Q2 non-gaap net income attributable to Changyou.com limited to be between US$30 million and US$35 million
* Sees Q2 non-gaap fully diluted income attributable to Changyou.com limited per ads to be between US$0.56 and US$0.65 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Evans Bancorp, Inc announces pricing of public offering of 400,000 shares of common stock
LIMA, Jan 18 Peru is freezing Camargo Correa SA's bank accounts as it investigates the Brazilian engineering company for possible corruption, the attorney general's office said late on Tuesday.