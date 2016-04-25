BRIEF-Perrigo says Joseph C. Papa resigns as chairman and CEO

BRIEF-Plumas Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.41
* Plumas Bancorp says net interest income increased by $798 thousand to $6.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 25 Perrigo Company Plc :
* Perrigo appoints John T. Hendrickson as chief executive officer, provides preliminary first-quarter 2016 selected financial results, and updates full-year 2016 guidance
* Announces resignation of Joseph C. Papa as chairman and chief executive officer
* Says Papa will not stand for reelection at company's 2016 general annual meeting of shareholders
* Names Laurie Brlas as chairman of board of directors
* Board is separating roles of CEO and chairman of board, in doing so, elected independent director Laurie Brlas to role of chairman
* Board approved recommendation of nominating & governance committee to withdraw Marc Coucke's nomination for reelection to board
* Sees Q1 earnings per share $0.61 - $0.67
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $8.20 to $8.60
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Expects 2016 adjusted earnings per diluted share between $8.20 and $8.60 as compared to $7.59 in 2015
* Estimated net sales for quarter are expected to be between $1.33 - $1.35 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.89, revenue view $1.40 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 estimated adjusted earnings per diluted share are expected to be between $1.71 - $1.77
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $9.52, revenue view $6.06 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Identified indicators of impairment associated with certain indefinite-lived intangible assets within its branded Consumer Healthcare unit
* In process of assessing whether and to what extent an impairment exists
* Expects to complete its assessment and determine any impairment by may 12, 2016
* Cannot estimate range of possible impairment, any such charges could be material and have significant impact on financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Plumas Bancorp says net interest income increased by $798 thousand to $6.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 18 Brazil's housing starts rose in November at the fastest pace in five months, an industry group said on Wednesday, partly reflecting an improving economic backdrop and quicker issuance of permits following long delays earlier in the year.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Chile announced initial price thoughts of 3.85% area on a peso-denominated 144A/Reg S bond due 2021 ahead of expected pricing on Wednesday.