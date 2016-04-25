版本:
BRIEF-Peoples Bancorp Of North Carolina Q1 earnings per share $0.44

April 25 Peoples Bancorp Of North Carolina Inc :

* Q1 diluted earnings per share $0.44

* Peoples Bancorp announces first quarter earnings results

* Qtrly net interest income was $9.1 million compared to $8.7 million for three months ended March 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

