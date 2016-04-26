版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 27日 星期三 05:27 BJT

BRIEF-KLA-Tencor reports Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.12

April 26 KLA-Tencor Corp

* KLA-Tencor says Q3 non-GAAP earnings per diluted share $1.15

* KLA-Tencor reports fiscal 2016 third quarter results

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.12

* Q3 revenue $712 million versus i/b/e/s view $725.6 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.98 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐