BRIEF-Ams announces $77 mln intellectual property award against US-competitor

April 27ams AG :
* Said on Tuesday its wholly-owned subsidiary, ams-TAOS USA
was awarded $77 million in damages from United States-based
Intersil Corporation, including $10 million in exemplary damages
* Decision comes after 2015 four-week trial in which jurors
in the federal Eastern District of Texas found in favor of
ams-TAOS on all claims against Intersil
* Final judgement which will be entered on a later date can,
however, be appealed
* Ams is therefore not able to estimate a time frame for
conclusion of the case or recovery of damages awarded
