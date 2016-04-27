BRIEF-PRA Group Polska buys 99.73 pct in DTP

BRIEF-Toshiba considers spinning off semiconductor operations - Nikkei
* Toshiba is considering spinning off semiconductor operations and selling a partial stake to Western Digital of the U.S. - Nikkei
April 27 DTP SA :
* Said on Tuesday that in a tender offer for the company's shares PRA Group Polska Sp. z o.o. acquired 35,618,782 shares representing 99.73 percent stake in DTP
* In the tender offer Aegon PTE SA sold its entire 6.08 percent stake in DTP
* On April 21, Paged Capital Sp. z o.o., unit of Paged SA , sold 17,668,566 shares of DTP to PRA GROUP POLSKA Sp. z o.o. at 4.90 zloty ($1.3) per share
* The tender offer was announced on Feb. 29
* PRA Group Polska sp. z o.o. is a wholly owned subsidiary of PRA Group, Inc.
($1 = 3.8633 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Yokogawa Electric's Group operating profit apparently slid 23% on the year for the nine months through December 2016 - Nikkei
* Kyocera is expected to earn 18% less on the year in group pretax profit with 120 billion yen ($1.06 billion) for the fiscal year ending March - Nikkei