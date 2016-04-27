BRIEF-First Citizens Bancshares reports Q1 earnings per share of $4.34

April 27 First Citizens Bancshares Inc :

* First Citizens Bancshares reports earnings for first quarter 2016

* Q1 earnings per share $4.34

* Q1 net interest income increased $2.0 million, or by 0.9 percent, to $232.7 million from Q4 of 2015

* Allowance for loan and lease losses was $206.8 million at March 31, 2016, an increase of $567 thousand compared to Dec 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)