BRIEF-Valeant to name 4 new directors as soon as Friday -CNBC, citing DJ

April 27 (Reuters) -

* Valeant to name 4 new directors as soon as Friday as 5 board members step down; departing directors to include Valueact's Mason Morfit -CNBC, citing DJ (Bengaluru Newsroom)

