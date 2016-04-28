BRIEF-Methanex Q1 adjusted shr $0.27

BRIEF-Bats Global Markets says stockholders approve merger with CBOE Holdings
* BATS Global Markets announces stockholder approval of merger agreement with CBOE Holdings
April 27 Methanex Corp :
* Q1 total sales 2.12 million tonnes
* Methanex reports first quarter results
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.27
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 production of 1,639,000 tonnes
* Traditional methanol demand was relatively flat in quarter due to a seasonal decline in China and weaker demand in Brazil
* Sales of Methanex-produced methanol were 1,529,000 tonnes in Q1 of 2016 compared with 1,372,000 in Q4 of 2015
Jan 17 Claire's Inc, known for its affordable jewelry and ear piercing services, said it was withdrawing its plans to go public, more than three years after filing for an initial public offering.
MILAN, Jan 17 Broadcaster Mediaset expects a 17-fold increase in its Italian operating profit by 2020 by completely rethinking the strategy of its pay-TV arm Premium after a deal to sell the unit to France's Vivendi fell through.